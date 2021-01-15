Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.