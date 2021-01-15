Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,221,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,628,570. The company has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

