Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 119,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119,581 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.