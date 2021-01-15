Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 303,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 40,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 543,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 68,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.