International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $794.41

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $794.41 and traded as high as $833.98. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) shares last traded at $830.00, with a volume of 62,506 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £317.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 794.41.

Get International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.54%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

About International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.