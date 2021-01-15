International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.27. 109,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

