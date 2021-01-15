International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.19 ($2.88).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.98.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

