International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.72.

IFF traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. 153,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

