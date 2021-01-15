Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.61.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.