Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $14.12 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

