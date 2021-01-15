Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $365.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

