Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 76.3% in December

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter.

ADRE stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $61.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

