Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

