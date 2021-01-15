Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

PDBC opened at $16.11 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

