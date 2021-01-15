Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 199,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day moving average is $295.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.