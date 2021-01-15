Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS OMFL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 39,737 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.