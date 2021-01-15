Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Position Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,607,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

