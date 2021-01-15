Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $169.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

