Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,166. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $287.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

