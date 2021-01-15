Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

IPSEY remained flat at $$21.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.