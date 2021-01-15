Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

IPSEY remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Friday. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

