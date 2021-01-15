iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.60 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

iQIYI stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 360,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 143,868 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

