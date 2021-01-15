iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells $1,000,090.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,388. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

