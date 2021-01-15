Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

