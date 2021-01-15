iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,798,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,450,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.38. 8,448,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

