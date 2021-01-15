iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Increased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

