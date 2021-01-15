iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $245.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

