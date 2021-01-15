iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.49

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.32, with a volume of 39444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 947,685 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after buying an additional 493,170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

