iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56.

