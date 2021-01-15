iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Position Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $45.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

