iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 9.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $162.22.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.