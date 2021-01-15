iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 4.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 124,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,597. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $162.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

