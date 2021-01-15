iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. 872,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

