iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.10. 872,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

