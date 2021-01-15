iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.32

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.32 and last traded at $228.63, with a volume of 74301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,381,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

