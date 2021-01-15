iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.12 and last traded at $100.96, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 97,606 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 302.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.