iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,870,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 631,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

