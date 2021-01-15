iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.