iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 389.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,832. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

