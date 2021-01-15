iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $720,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. 468,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

