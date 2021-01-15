Italo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $30,738.16 and $134.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

