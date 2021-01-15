iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 125,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,833. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.