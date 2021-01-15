Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the December 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 40,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,616. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

