James Hambro & Partners Has $416,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

