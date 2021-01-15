Jamf Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 18th (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf’s (BATS:JAMF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Jamf’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

