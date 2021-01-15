Jamf Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 18th

Jamf’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Jamf’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.