Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 49538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Steven Edward Spooner purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.26 per share, with a total value of C$49,927.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,572.27. Also, Director Catherine Potechin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

