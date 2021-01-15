JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Up 5.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 193,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 133,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.

JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

