Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Position Reduced by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. 9,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $67.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

