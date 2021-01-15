Jeanette Sellers Sells 20,566 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $78,081.30.

NCNO stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,004,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

